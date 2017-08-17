Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Clam Harbour Sandcastle Competition

Grab your buckets and shovels and head to Clam Harbour Beach for the 39th annual sandcastle competition on Sunday. Rain or shine, head to the beach to try out your sand sculpting skills or take in the many creations that are sure to impress. Park gates and registration open at 9 a.m. with shuttle buses making regular trips to the beach all day until 7 p.m. The people’s choice awards and official judging will happen at 3 p.m. with the winners announced by 5 p.m.

Meet a Farmer at the Mall

There aren’t many opportunities where you don’t have to leave the city to take in a bit of farm life. But this Friday and Saturday at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, you can do just that. The sixth annual Meet a Farmer at the Mall is on this weekend. There will be cooking demonstrations made with local food, sheep shearing, fibre art demonstrations, Belle the milkable dairy cow and much more, giving visitors an opportunity to connect with farmers.

Pug Party

If you have a pug and it likes to party, head to the Argyle Fine Arts Gallery on Saturday for a day to celebrate all things pugs. From 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. there will be pug inspired art, treats galore, and the chance to have your pug painted on a postcard, or greeting card. Pugs are encouraged to dress in their finest attire for the special event.

PACO Pizza Party with MAC

Get some exercise exploring Dartmouth by bike, and treat yourself afterwards with pizza this Sunday as the Halifax Cycling Coalition and MEC host a ride and pizza party. Starting at the Alderney Ferry Terminal at 3:30, the bike tour will last an hour and cover 5 km from the terminal, around Lake Banook and end at the Park Avenue Community Oven for a pizza party. The group will be supplying pizza dough and are asking participants to bring their own toppings.

CafeCon