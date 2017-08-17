Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment

Charges have been laid against an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy in connection with a Dartmouth robbery that occurred two weeks ago.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said on Aug. 2 shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery on Primrose Street.

A 55-year-old man entered an apartment building and was followed by the young couple.

The man said he had seen the same couple at a drug store on Primrose Street where he had made a purchase and he believed they might have followed him.

The couple followed the man to his apartment and then forced their way in as he entered it.

The young woman had a rock in her hand and the male youth had a knife and they demanded the man’s property.

The victim stomped his feet on the floor which got his neighbour’s attention. They came to his aid, and the suspects fled the building on foot. They were last seen running out the front door.

The victim was not physically injured and the suspects did not obtain any of his property during the incident. It does not appear that the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

On Aug. 4 at about 7 p.m., patrol officers arrested a 16-year-old male youth from Dartmouth inside a restaurant on Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth.

He was held in police custody overnight and appeared in Halifax provincial youth court on Aug. 5 to face charges of break and enter, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of breaching a recognizance and two counts of breaching of a probation order.

On Aug. 15, Cumberland District RCMP arrested Makira Dawn Armstrong, 18, of Dartmouth.

At 9:10 p.m., Halifax Regional Police took over custody of Armstrong in Truro and transported her back to Halifax where she was held in police custody Tuesday night.