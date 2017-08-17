Dartmouth man convicted of killing Joseph Cameron

A Dartmouth man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Joseph Cameron.

Cameron, 20, was found shot to death on a sidewalk at the corner of Mount Edward Road and Spring Avenue in Dartmouth at around 5:20 a.m. on Mar. 29, 2016.

Last July, police travelled to Ontario and arrested a then 17-year-old boy in London, Ontario. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Because the accused was 17 years old at the time of the offence, his name is covered by a publication ban, even though he is now 18.

On Wednesday, Judge Anne Derrick found the man guilty of first-degree murder in Halifax provincial youth court, Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Chris Hansen confirmed on Thursday.

He’s due back in court in September to set a date for a sentencing hearing.