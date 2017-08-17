Impaired Nova Scotia driver facing charges after ramming police vehicles

An impaired driver is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police and hitting two police cars.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened on Tuesday just after 4 p.m. when East Hants District RCMP and Indian Brook RCMP responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver in Hardwood Lands.

When police arrived, the driver of the Ford F-150 truck hit two police vehicles, causing considerable damage to both cars. The driver fled.

Police officers in two different vehicles initiated a short pursuit onto Highway 14. The suspect vehicle got caught on a dirt embankment and police arrested two men.

The driver, Steven Wade Nowe, 52, of Indian Brook, has been charged with:

•Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

•Operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit

•Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

•Use of a vehicle in the commission of an offence

•Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police

•Two counts of mischief over $5,000

•Driving while prohibited

Nowe was held in custody and appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to re-appear in Truro provincial court Thursday morning.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Indian Brook, is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.