News / Halifax

Impaired Nova Scotia driver facing charges after ramming police vehicles

Suspect extensively damaged two police cars before fleeing.

The damaged police vehicle.

Contributed

The damaged police vehicle.

An impaired driver is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police and hitting two police cars.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened on Tuesday just after 4 p.m. when East Hants District RCMP and Indian Brook RCMP responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver in Hardwood Lands.

When police arrived, the driver of the Ford F-150 truck hit two police vehicles, causing considerable damage to both cars. The driver fled.

Contributed

Police officers in two different vehicles initiated a short pursuit onto Highway 14. The suspect vehicle got caught on a dirt embankment and police arrested two men.

The driver, Steven Wade Nowe, 52, of Indian Brook, has been charged with:

•Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

•Operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit

•Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

•Use of a vehicle in the commission of an offence

•Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police

•Two counts of mischief over $5,000

•Driving while prohibited

Nowe was held in custody and appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to re-appear in Truro provincial court Thursday morning.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Indian Brook, is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular