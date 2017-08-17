Impaired Nova Scotia driver facing charges after ramming police vehicles
Suspect extensively damaged two police cars before fleeing.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An impaired driver is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police and hitting two police cars.
In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened on Tuesday just after 4 p.m. when East Hants District RCMP and Indian Brook RCMP responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver in Hardwood Lands.
When police arrived, the driver of the Ford F-150 truck hit two police vehicles, causing considerable damage to both cars. The driver fled.
Police officers in two different vehicles initiated a short pursuit onto Highway 14. The suspect vehicle got caught on a dirt embankment and police arrested two men.
The driver, Steven Wade Nowe, 52, of Indian Brook, has been charged with:
•Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
•Operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit
•Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
•Use of a vehicle in the commission of an offence
•Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police
•Two counts of mischief over $5,000
•Driving while prohibited
Nowe was held in custody and appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to re-appear in Truro provincial court Thursday morning.
The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Indian Brook, is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.