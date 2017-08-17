'No one on the streets:' Haligonian describes walking through city after Barcelona attack

A woman from Halifax woke up to a surreal scene in Barcelona on Thursday.

Caroline Deacon, who’s from Halifax but lives in Toronto, arrived in Barcelona at about 2 p.m. local time with her boyfriend, James Jenkinson.

The couple planned on going directly to the Las Ramblas area, but decided to go to their Airbnb for a nap after their flight.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., someone drove a van into a crowd on the popular tourist street, killing a dozen people and injuring many more.

Deacond and Jenkinson woke to messages asking if they were ok, and went out on their balcony to see helicopters overhead.

“We were just far enough away that we couldn’t see what was happening, but it was obvious by the environment that it was a very tense vibe, like lots of sirens and ambulances driving by and no one on the streets,” Deacon told Metro.

“It was really surreal more than anything at first mostly because we just arrived and we're a little out of it, basically woke up to that happening.”

Deacon said she and her boyfriend were afraid to leave the apartment at first, but had since ventured out.