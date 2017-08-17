Nova Scotia's Liberal government to table budget shelved by election Sept. 26

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Liberal government will next month re-introduce a budget shelved because of its May 30 election call.

The budget will be tabled Sept. 26, five days after the legislature opens on Sept. 21 for its fall session.

The $10.5-billion budget introduced April 27 included a tax cut for about 500,000 low and middle income earners by increasing the basic personal exemption by up to $3,000 for taxable income up to $75,000.

It also featured a second consecutive operating surplus.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said the new fiscal document will contain all the measures in the original budget, along with a few additions that are likely health-related.