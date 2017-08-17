Police look for motorcyclists seen stunting on Halifax-area streets

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for two motorcyclists they say were stunting on residential streets last week.

Just after 4 p.m. last Wednesday, Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of two motorcycles driving erratically and performing stunts on residential streets in the Waverley area.

According to a release, police were not able to find the motorcycles. Both riders are described as wearing grey hoodies and dark helmets.

The investigation is continuing.