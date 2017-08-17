Police look for motorcyclists seen stunting on Halifax-area streets
The two people were driving recklessly and stunting in Waverley last Wednesday.
Police in Nova Scotia are looking for two motorcyclists they say were stunting on residential streets last week.
Just after 4 p.m. last Wednesday, Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of two motorcycles driving erratically and performing stunts on residential streets in the Waverley area.
According to a release, police were not able to find the motorcycles. Both riders are described as wearing grey hoodies and dark helmets.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, or send a tip to Crime Stoppers.