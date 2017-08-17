'Lives and jobs are going to be impacted:' Union worried about how navy service deal will hurt Halifax workers

The federal government has promised 2,000 new jobs will be coming in a new navy maintenance contract, many of which will be in Halifax - but national union leaders aren’t buying it.

An announcement of a $5.2-billion service contract over 35 years to maintain the Canadian Navy’s new fleet of Arctic off-shore patrol ships (being built in Halifax) and joint support vessels (built in Vancouver) was made Thursday, with the federal government promoting the new deal as a job creator and money saver for taxpayers.

But Union of National Defense Employees president, John MacLennan, represents existing workers at Halifax’s Fleet Maintenance Facility (FMF) and says neither of these things are likely to be true.

“We’re very worried about it. I don’t care what anybody says-- there is going to be job loss when a contract comes in and takes up that magnitude of work and it’s a very lucrative contract,” said MacLennan about the maintenance work going to a private company rather than FMFs.

“People’s lives and jobs are going to be impacted for sure, and that’s going to be on both coasts.”

The contracted company, Thales, is a Canadian subsidiary of the French defence giant, and MacLennan worries that once maintenance responsibilities are handed off to the private sector, they’ll have the freedom to meet their requirements however they wish – including contacting other companies for particular jobs.

“If one of the ships broke down, they’re going out to fix that ship and we already know what those costs are going to be because we have collective agreements. Contractors don’t have that price, they say, ‘You want me to do this now, then you’re going to pay’ – it’s up to that company,” MacLennan said.

But Jim Carr, acting Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said at the Dartmouth announcement Thursday that this would not be the case.

“This will be an operation that is inclusive of those working on equipment now (like FMFs), introducing the new partner, and that there will be no jobs lost as a result of it. We will take the expertise we have already in house and build on that,” Carr told reporters.