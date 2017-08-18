Halifax-area couple facing cocaine-related charges after traffic stop

Two people from Hammonds Plains are facing cocaine-related charges after a targeted vehicle stop in Lunenburg County.

In a media release on Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the pair were arrested and police seized “a significant” quantity of drugs, drugs paraphernalia and cash during the vehicle stop.

The incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday after police conducted the targeted vehicle stop in a business parking lot located off Highway 10 in Cookville.

Police said a quantity of crack cocaine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

Timothy Charles MacKenzie, 28, of Hammonds Plains and Alisha Dawn Hynick, 25, also from Hammonds Plains, were arrested.

They are charged with one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

MacKenzie was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 17 for a bail hearing.