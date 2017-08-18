Halifax Stanfield International Airport runways being repaired

Halifax Stanfield International Airport is fixing up its runways.

In a news release, the airport authority says it’s starting the work next week as the first part of its 10-year airfield restoration program.

The work will focus on “areas showing the greatest deterioration” – the “South Apron,” “Taxiway Alpha” and “Runway 05/23.”

“The work is necessary to maintain the integrity of this high-traffic area and ensure long term safety and reliability,” the release says.

The construction is broken into three phases, one of which already happened in June, when the “South Apron” was restored.

The next phase starts on Aug. 21 on “Taxiway Alpha,” running till early September. The airport says it is expected to have “minimal impact” on operations.

The third phase happens between early September and the end of October, and will see the airport’s main runway, “Runway 05/23” repaired.

That phase of the project will have an impact on operations on both runways 05/23 and 14/32, with the second being closed for about a week and the first being shortened.