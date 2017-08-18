Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Bedford Walmart

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place at the Bedford Walmart earlier this year.

In a media release issued on Friday, Halifax Regional Police said Halifax resident Brian James MacDonald, 25, faces one charge of sexual assault.

The incident in question occurred around 6:30 p.m. on March 18 when a man approached a woman in her fifties shopping at the Walmart on Damascus Road.

Police said he initially walked behind the woman, brushing against her as he passed by. A short time later, the same man again approached her and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing.

The woman yelled and the man ran away. She reported the incident to a store employee and then called police.

On April 19, police said a 25-year-old Halifax man turned himself in at police headquarters.

The man was arrested but later released without charges.

The investigation into this matter continued, and on June 21, the same man went to police headquarters and was served paperwork to appear in court on Aug. 8.