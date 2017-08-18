News / Halifax

Police in Nova Scotia seize two kilograms of cocaine in traffic stop

Nova Scotia RCMP say they pulled over a vehicle on Highway 105 in Port Hastings just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and found the cocaine.

Police in Nova Scotia say they seized two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop this week.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they pulled over a vehicle on Highway 105 in Port Hastings just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and found the cocaine.

They arrested the driver, a 19-year-old man from Repentigny, Quebec, and the passenger, a 19-year-old woman also from Repentigny, Quebec.

They’re both facing cocaine trafficking charges. They were released from custody and they’ll be in Port Hawkesbury provincial court in November.

