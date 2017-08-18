Teenage boy held in death of 46-year-old man, Nova Scotia police say

STEWIACKE, N.S. — A 17-year-old boy was in custody Friday after a man was killed in East Stewiacke, N.S.

RCMP say they found a 46-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries while responding to a disturbance at a home around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson would not say whether the call came from inside the well-kept white house.

Officers arrested the 17-year-old male at the scene.

Hutchinson says RCMP won’t confirm the relationship between the two males.

"Given that it is still early in the investigation and it is a sensitive investigation, I’m not able to confirm how the 46-year-old man died," said Hutchinson.

Charges are expected, Hutchinson said.