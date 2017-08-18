Teen arrested after incident in Nova Scotia home leads to death of 46-year-old man
The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 17-year-old male is in police custody following an incident at a home in Stewiacke that led to the death of a 46-year-old man.
In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Colchester District RCMP responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in Stewiacke.
When police arrived they found a 46-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man was transported by ambulance to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.
The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the death with assistance from the Colchester District RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood