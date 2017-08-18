Teen arrested after incident in Nova Scotia home leads to death of 46-year-old man

A 17-year-old male is in police custody following an incident at a home in Stewiacke that led to the death of a 46-year-old man.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Colchester District RCMP responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in Stewiacke.

When police arrived they found a 46-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.