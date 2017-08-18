Three men facing charges after Nova Scotia police break up procession of stock cars and ATVs

Three men are facing charges after police responded to complaints of ATVs and stock cars “forming a procession” and heading towards the highway.

In a media release issued Friday, RCMP said at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, they responded to several complaints regarding unlicensed drivers and vehicles on Highway 2 in Enfield. These included off-road vehicles and stock-style race cars.

When police arrived they saw several ATVs and stock cars on a side street forming part of a procession headed towards the highway.

Police stopped the procession and advised that ATVs are not permitted on roadways and stock cars must be licensed and insured prior to driving on the highway.

Police said the drivers were “extremely cooperative” as they started to guide the licensed vehicles.

That’s when about 25 vehicles nearby on the highway began squealing tires on the pavement.

The resulting thick smoke created zero visibility for motorists, and flying rocks and debris from the roadway was extremely dangerous for the many pedestrians in the area.

Police immediately intervened and three vehicles were seized.

All three male drivers from East Hants were charged with stunting. An officer attempted to pull over an ATV for driving recklessly, however the ATV driver drove into oncoming traffic, did a wheelie and then drove off.

Police continue attempts to identify the driver.

"Our initial response was peaceful and respectful however things turned chaotic extremely quickly," Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in the news release.

"Our members number one priority is the safety and security of citizens and this erratic driving behavior was putting motorists, pedestrians and police officers in danger."

A stunting violation can include a variety of offences: driving 50 km per hour or more over the speed limit; driving without due care or attention; and attempting to spin a vehicle. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. Licenses can also be suspended for seven days.