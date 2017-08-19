Girl taken to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after ATV rollover
Police in Nova Scotia say three teenagers were on the vehicle when it crashed.
A girl has been airlifted to a hospital in Halifax with serious injuries after an ATV accident.
The RCMP say three people were on a side-by-side model ATV, which rolled over on New Campbellton Road in the community of Cape Dauphin near Baddeck around 3:40 p.m. Friday.
The driver was a 15-year-old girl and she was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII hospital in Halifax.
One passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. A 15-year-old boy was also on the ATV and he escaped injury.
“The ATV was seized and the investigation in ongoing,” a police statement said.
No other details were provided.