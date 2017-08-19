News / Halifax

Girl taken to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after ATV rollover

Police in Nova Scotia say three teenagers were on the vehicle when it crashed.

Metro file photo

A girl has been airlifted to a hospital in Halifax with serious injuries after an ATV accident.

The RCMP say three people were on a side-by-side model ATV, which rolled over on New Campbellton Road in the community of Cape Dauphin near Baddeck around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

The driver was a 15-year-old girl and she was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII hospital in Halifax.

One passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. A 15-year-old boy was also on the ATV and he escaped injury.

“The ATV was seized and the investigation in ongoing,” a police statement said.

No other details were provided.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular