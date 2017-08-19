Spike belt used to stop truck driving dangerously while pulling stolen camper
Halifax police say the driver was eventually arrested and is facing a slew of charges.
A spike belt was used by police to stop a truck driving dangerously while pulling a stolen camper.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a witness saw a truck towing the camper back into a pole in the 3,000 block of Olivet Street.
The camper, police say, had been stolen earlier Friday and the truck was later spotted by officers in the area of Lacewood Drive and Titus Avenue.
“The officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to stop,” a police statement said. “The vehicle picked up speed so the officers broke off the traffic stop.”
A short time later the truck was spotted on Highway 103 outbound, then did a U-turn was began driving inbound.
That’s when police used a spike belt and the vehicle finally came to a stop. No one was injured.
The driver is a 38-year-old man and police say he’s been charged with theft, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving and resisting arrest.
