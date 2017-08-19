Teen charged with second-degree murder in death of man in Nova Scotia

STEWIACKE, N.S. — A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found critically injured in a Nova Scotia home.

RCMP say they responded to a disturbance at a home in East Stewiacke early Friday morning.

They say a 46-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't revealed the man's identity, but Global News reported he was Daniel Handrahan, a military veteran.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on Friday and held in custody while police determined what charges would be laid.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.