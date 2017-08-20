Driver arrested after young man killed in Nova Scotia car crash

Police say charges are pending after a fatal crash in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP in Baddeck say around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a Toyota Corolla with four people inside was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the community of Kempt Head.

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died at the scene. Two other passengers, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital in Sydney.



The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene with charges now pending against him.