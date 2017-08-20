Driver arrested after young man killed in Nova Scotia car crash
Police say charges are pending against the driver, who is a 24-year-old man. The car has also been seized.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say charges are pending after a fatal crash in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP in Baddeck say around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a Toyota Corolla with four people inside was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the community of Kempt Head.
A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died at the scene. Two other passengers, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital in Sydney.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene with charges now pending against him.
Police don’t specify why the driver was arrested but say the vehicle was seized and that the investigation is ongoing.