Halifax Heroes: Meet a woman providing service dogs for people in need, for free

After Jessica Brunet was injured during military service, she needed a service dog to help her with very specific tasks.

When she couldn’t find a program that could help address her individual requirements, she decided to start her own.

K9 Partners Assistance Dogs (K9PAD) has been in the works since 2014, but officially incorporated as a non-profit in 2016. They’re now working with six dogs, and their goal is to provide highly trained service dogs free to people with disabilities.

“We didn’t want to produce dogs with general training but wanted to train dogs tailored for the individual, to mitigate their disability and not someone else’s,” Brunet said.

“As an example, because of the complexity of some of my issues, there aren’t really any programs that can assist, or they can assist for some (of my issues) but not all.”

Dogs were always a passion for Brunet, so after being released from the military she went to university part time and studied animal behaviour and psychology.

“A couple of friends were also trying to get service dogs but there were no programs in Canada that could train for their specific disabilities, including Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, or PTSD with mobility issues,” she said.

Her dog, Pirate, is trained to help complete tasks most take for granted. Things like going up and down stairs. Brunet’s passion is making sure there are more dogs like Pirate helping people in need.

“Before Pirate I wasn’t able to go run errands, I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t leave the house…He does a lot of work that I need and that people take for granted, like getting up and down the stairs,” she said.



“It’s as simple as trying to go have a shower. Things like going to have a shower for people with mobility issues or just taking the stairs or even getting dressed? That’s a huge thing that dogs can help with.”



Brunet said the dogs will literally be life-changing for some of their clients. They are now training dogs for veterans living with both PTSD and mobility issues, people with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and a boy with Muscular Dystrophy.

“Jessy is a brain injured military veteran…Her organization is run strictly by volunteers and is funded only by fundraising and donations,” said a client who nominated Brunet but wished to remain anonymous.

“This program has and will change the lives of many people who have mobility problems and disabilities here in Halifax.”

In between appointments for her own varied medical issues, Brunet said she spends hours each day training dogs, raising awareness and trying to get funds to purchase more dogs.

She said it takes about two years to fully train a dog tailored to individual disabilities. Although K9PAD is still a relatively small non-profit, demand is high and the program’s eight volunteers are kept busy.

“Our organization as a whole is finding there’s a lot of support for veteran service dogs and that’s fantastic. They’ve done a huge work on that for the past couple of years to really get that attention,” Brunet said.

“But there’s not a whole lot of support for the smaller known issues like Ehlers Danlos Syndrome or other conditions.”

Brunet hopes to increase awareness about the benefits of tailor-trained service dogs for people with mobility issues and other disabilities.