Halifax won't be plunged into darkness from the solar eclipse

Although Monday’s total solar eclipse won’t be plunging us into midday darkness, the Discovery Centre is celebrating the celestial event.

The centre has partnered with Halifax’s Royal Astronomy Society of Canada.

From 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, they’ll host a live stream event to showcase “the path of totality” as the sun is blocked out by the moon. It will plunge a swath of land across the U.S. into darkness.

In Halifax, there will be about 55 per cent coverage of the sun during the partial eclipse that will be visible here.

Visitors to the Discovery Centre are invited to participate in several onsite activities.

They can also watch the partial eclipse through a number of eclipse viewers and a mirror projection, weather permitting.

The outdoor solar observation by the Discovery Centre’s main entrance is free to the public, while regular admission gives access to the indoor activities.

“The last total eclipse that crossed the United States from sea to sea was June 8, 1918,” notes a media release from the Discovery Centre.