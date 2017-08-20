Nova Scotia man killed after being struck by car in parking lot
Police say they are continue to investigate the fatal collision.
A Nova Scotia man has been killed after he was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot.
The RCMP say around 5 p.m. Saturday, a Ford Taurus struck an 83-year-old Bridgewater man in a parking lot on Queens Place Drive in Liverpool.
The man died at the scene. The driver wasn’t hurt.
“The collision remains under investigation,” a police statement said Sunday. “Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time.”
No other details were provided.