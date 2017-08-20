Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Halifax

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Halifax.

In a release at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, the national weather agency said the watch was issued for Halifax County – east of Porters Lake.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” the statement read.

Watches have also been issued for Colchester County - Truro and south, Guysborough County and Pictou County.