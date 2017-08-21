Dalhousie University gets $2.2 million gift from Irving Oil for IDEA Project
The money will go towards the university's IDEA Project and scholarships for engineering students
Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Engineering has received a $2.2 million gift from Irving Oil.
In a media release issued on Monday, the university said $1.5 million will directly support the university’s IDEA Project (Innovation and Design in Engineering and Architecture Project), which is a $64-million investment into Dalhousie’s Engineering and Architecture Sexton campus.
The gift from Irving Oil will add advanced technology and design labs, state-of-the-art engineering facilities, and modern teaching and learning spaces for students.
In recognition of the gift, Dalhousie University said its new state-of-the-art, 450-seat auditorium within the IDEA Project campus will be named the Irving Oil Auditorium.
The funding will also be used to provide more than $700,000 in scholarships for engineering students at Dalhousie over the next 10 years, and scholarship recipients will be offered co-op opportunities with Irving Oil.
The university said the IDEA Project is made possible through federal government funding, the matching support of private donors and from students and industry.
Construction is underway with a targeted completion date of spring 2018.