Dalhousie University gets $2.2 million gift from Irving Oil for IDEA Project

Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Engineering has received a $2.2 million gift from Irving Oil.

In a media release issued on Monday, the university said $1.5 million will directly support the university’s IDEA Project (Innovation and Design in Engineering and Architecture Project), which is a $64-million investment into Dalhousie’s Engineering and Architecture Sexton campus.

The gift from Irving Oil will add advanced technology and design labs, state-of-the-art engineering facilities, and modern teaching and learning spaces for students.

In recognition of the gift, Dalhousie University said its new state-of-the-art, 450-seat auditorium within the IDEA Project campus will be named the Irving Oil Auditorium.

The funding will also be used to provide more than $700,000 in scholarships for engineering students at Dalhousie over the next 10 years, and scholarship recipients will be offered co-op opportunities with Irving Oil.

The university said the IDEA Project is made possible through federal government funding, the matching support of private donors and from students and industry.