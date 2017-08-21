Human rights commission review of Halifax police street checks hasn’t started yet

An expert review of street check data in Halifax hasn’t started yet, but one councillor on the board that oversees policing in the municipality wants to make new rules before it’s complete.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission (NSHRC) has been looking for an expert to review the data, released in January, which shows Black people in the municipality are three times more likely to be street checked than white people.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais told Halifax’s Board of Police Commissioners on Monday that the NSHRC has determined who will be working with police research coordinator Dr. Chris Giacomantonio on the analysis, but the terms of reference haven’t been set yet.

Giacomantonio told Metro after the meeting that the expert will use the data to determine whether it shows discrimination or bias by police.

He doesn’t know how long that will take.

“The timeline is negotiable, but the more time, the more analysis,” he said.

Coun. Waye Mason told the board on Monday that he’ll make a motion at the next meeting to have the municipality’s legal team look at new rules around street checks.

“I just don’t want us to wait till the review is done, and then start writing the law,” he told Metro.

Mason pointed to the rules adopted in Ontario, where officers now have to inform people stopped on the street that they have the right not to identify themselves.

He’d also like a clearer definition of street checks, which police define as when “an officer either observes somebody or something going on or has an interaction or conversation with someone” and then records it in a form.

New rules could also set out a process for complaints, and determine how long police hold onto the data gleaned from street checks – something Blais is already thinking about.

“I’m not comfortable whatsoever with having street checks that are over two years old,” Blais told reporters on Monday.

Blais said he doesn’t expect that move to require legislative change, and Mason said he believes the police board can make the kind of rules he’d like to see.

“We definitely don’t want, and I don’t think we had, the Toronto version of carding happening as a method of harassment, but we need to make sure that people who feel they’re being treated that way, that that is clearly not allowed in policy and there’s a mechanism for them to talk to us if they feel that that is happening,” Mason said.

Also at Monday’s police board meeting:

Some cash still missing from police evidence

A complete inventory of Halifax Regional Police drug evidence is expected to be complete by the end of the year, and thousands of dollars are still unaccounted for.

During a previous inventory, conducted between September 2016 and February 2017, of all 12,792 drug-related exhibits in the police database, police were unable to physically find 3,000 of them.

That included more than $100,000 in Canadian cash, but police have since reconciled all but $6,683.41.

There was originally more than eight kilograms of marijuana missing as well, but police have since found about three kilograms.

Chief Jean-Michel Blais said Monday there’s been nothing found yet to suggest any “nefarious activity” by police.

Blais wants to stay

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais wants to stay on the job for another three years, he said on Monday.

During the in camera, or private, section of Monday’s meeting of Halifax’s Board of Police Commissioners, the board dealt with two matters pertaining to Blais.

The first was a consultation with the board on Blais’ performance evaluation, and the second was a discussion around the extension of his term.

Blais became police chief on Oct. 10, 2012, and his current work term is complete on Oct. 10 of this year. Regional council made the decision to hire Blais, but it’s up to CAO Jacques Dubé whether his term is extended.

“I have let the CAO know that my desire is to only do three years,” he said.

Blais expects the decision to be announced by Dubé’s office sometime before Oct. 10.

Deputy Mayor and police board chair Steve Craig told reporters he couldn’t speak for the board, but he thinks Blais is a “very good police chief.”