Made for TV: Halifax artist with Down syndrome showcasing work in Los Angeles

A young Halifax fashion designer known for her use of vibrant colours is off to Los Angeles where she’s participating in a pre-Emmy Awards gifting lounge next month.

Although she has been creating her joyful wearable art for several years, Marie Webb only officially branded her Lemonade Stand Designs line in 2016.

The 27-year-old who has Down syndrome creates the bold designs, which are then printed on a variety of fabrics that are turned into dresses, shawls and scarves. They are most frequently purchased online via Shopify or Etsy.

“I love bright colours and shapes. People do say my clothing is fantastic,” Webb says excitedly, showing off numerous textile designs at her Wonder’neath Open Studio space in Halifax’s north end.

“Lots of people are helping me with sewing, Photoshop and printing. LA is a really cool place. I’m excited.”

Webb shared her designs at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Although invited to attend gifting lounges at the most recent Golden Globes and Cannes, an illness prevented her from going.

She’s looking forward to potentially rubbing shoulders with celebrities when she participates in the Dubois Pelin and Associates (DPA) pre-Emmy gifting lounge from a penthouse on Rodeo Drive from Sept. 13 to 17.

She’ll bring several squares of her bold prints to share.

“This lady (Nathalie Dubois of DPA) has helped launch a lot of people, a lot of talent. She’s really like a talent scout,” said Renee Forrestall, Marie’s mother.

Webb comes from a family of artists.

Her mother Renee is the daughter of artist Tom Forrestall. Her father, Nick Webb, is also an artist and professor at NSCAD.

Webb proudly adds that her younger sister is also studying at NSCAD.

“My family are all artists. I’ve been doing this since I was a baby, drawing every day,” she said.

Webb points to photos in a book about her art education. One is a photo of her mother’s sketches that show Webb as a baby, intensely concentrated on drawing.

“I’ve never seen anybody work quite as hard as she does and as steadily,” her mother said.

“From day one she would spend literally hours every day drawing to the point where you had to try and pull her away from it. She is truly immersed.”

The two celebrities Webb would really love to meet in LA next month are singers Aaron Carter and Beyonce. She joyously breaks into a few seconds of Beyonce’s Single Ladies.

“I would love to meet Beyonce. Yes! I would love to see her wearing one of my designs, dresses. In a movie,” Webb says.

When asked what inspires her use of such vibrant colour, Webb smiles.