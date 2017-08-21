Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash

A man has been flown by LifeFlight helicopter to a Halifax hospital following a serious motorcycle crash.

The RCMP say around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a black Suzuki model sports motorcycle was going southbound on Highway 340 in Weymouth when it lost control.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII hospital in Halifax.

“The motorcycle was seized and the investigation is ongoing,” a police statement issued on Monday morning said.