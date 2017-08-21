Teen charged with using fake $100 US bills at Dartmouth restaurants
Police say the young man was arrested during a fraud in progress at a local eatery.
A Dartmouth teen is facing charges for allegedly using fake $100 bills at some local restaurants.
Halifax Regional Police the suspect was arrested Friday after officers were called to a fraud in progress at an eatery in the 500 block of Portland Street.
Police say a man was trying to pay with a fake $100 bill around 3:30 p.m.. He was arrested a block away 10 minutes later.
The 19-year-old is alleged to be the same person who used two fake $100 bills at a restaurant on Main Street in Dartmouth on the night of Aug. 16.
The accused is facing charges of fraud and possession of counterfeit money. He’s due in court on Oct. 3.