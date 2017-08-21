Teen charged with using fake $100 US bills at Dartmouth restaurants

A Dartmouth teen is facing charges for allegedly using fake $100 bills at some local restaurants.

Halifax Regional Police the suspect was arrested Friday after officers were called to a fraud in progress at an eatery in the 500 block of Portland Street.

Police say a man was trying to pay with a fake $100 bill around 3:30 p.m.. He was arrested a block away 10 minutes later.



The 19-year-old is alleged to be the same person who used two fake $100 bills at a restaurant on Main Street in Dartmouth on the night of Aug. 16.