'A fabrication, plain and simple:' Crown says former Halifax cabbie lied in sexual assault trial

A former Halifax cabbie’s denial of ever meeting the complainant in his sexual assault case is a “fabrication” that makes it hard to believe anything he said in court, the Crown says.

Crown attorney Robert Kennedy and defence lawyer Tom Singleton made their closing arguments Tuesday before Judge Gregory Lenehan in the trial of Houssen Milad, 46, in Halifax provincial court.

The 26-year-old complainant testified on Monday that early on June 4, 2016, a Yellow Cab driver taking her home kissed her head and told her she was cute before groping her buttocks when he dropped her off.

Singleton noted there has been much controversy in Nova Scotia and other provinces on how judges come to decisions in sexual assault cases (Lenehan’s sexual assault acquittal of cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi received national attention and is now being appealed). He cited an Ontario judge’s decision that said while the “believe the victim” movement has gained steam, it has no place in a criminal trial, since it presumes an accused’s guilt, and opposes the values of “our free and democratic society.”

Also, Singleton said the Crown’s evidence of Milad’s cab logs presents a hole “that you could drive a Mack Truck through” since the drive in question ended at an Armdale location outside the system’s 50-100 metre margin of error, and while it was nearby, it was not the complainant’s address.

Kennedy said that discrepancy only proves Milad turned off the meter at one location (which is across the street from a turnoff to the complainant’s road) before continuing to drive the woman to her address with the meter turned off.

The place where the log ends matches the point in the drive when the complainant said the driver kissed the top of her head, and Kennedy said the Crown’s theory is Milad had then formed the “intention to become physical” with her, and wanted to disconnect himself from her specific address.

Kennedy added he’s not asking the court to simply “believe the victim,” because other evidence backs up her testimony. He pointed to personal details the complainant knew about Milad (his first name, how long he’d been in Canada, his Libyan nationality); the route they took to her place; the time and area she was picked up; and and the fact she had his businesses card, which did not bear his first name. Milad agreed the card was his but denied giving it to her, and Kennedy said the defence offered no plausible explanation for how she got it.

Kennedy said if the court accepts the complainant was in Milad’s cab at all that day, “it makes it very difficult to believe much of anything that Mr. Milad said during his testimony,” since he said he’d never seen her before the trial.

“It is a fabrication, plain and simple,” Kennedy said, adding that it appears to be an “intentional strategy” on Milad’s part to thwart the allegations.

“This denial lacks any ring of truth when you assess the uncontroverted evidence … and it affects in an integral way the court’s ability to believe anything he said yesterday,” Kennedy said.