Dartmouth man facing charges after allegedly threatening police
Halifax police say the man "threatened to kill officers with a knife" after barricading himself inside a Dartmouth apartment.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 28-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill officers with a knife.
In a news release, police say officers saw a man walking down the middle of Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, “yelling and screaming,” just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The officers recognized the man and knew he had a warrant out for failing to appear in court. Police say they tried to stop him, and he ran into an apartment building on Jackson Road.
At the apartment building, police asked the man through the door to come out, telling him they had an arrest warrant.
“At this time the man threatened to kill officers with a knife,” the news release says.
Without knowing whether the man actually had a knife, police “set back at a safe distance and set up containment."
“The man continued to yell death threats at officers,” police say.
Police say they obtained a warrant to enter the apartment at about 9 p.m., and slid it under the door.
The man came out just after 9 p.m. He was arrested and then held in custody overnight.
Kyle Tyson Clayton, 28, is due in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of uttering threats, obstructing police, failing to attend court and breach of recognizance.
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'
-
‘Don’t look!’ yells Trump staffer as he looks at solar eclipse anyway