Dartmouth man facing charges after allegedly threatening police

A 28-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill officers with a knife.

In a news release, police say officers saw a man walking down the middle of Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, “yelling and screaming,” just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The officers recognized the man and knew he had a warrant out for failing to appear in court. Police say they tried to stop him, and he ran into an apartment building on Jackson Road.

At the apartment building, police asked the man through the door to come out, telling him they had an arrest warrant.

“At this time the man threatened to kill officers with a knife,” the news release says.

Without knowing whether the man actually had a knife, police “set back at a safe distance and set up containment."

“The man continued to yell death threats at officers,” police say.

Police say they obtained a warrant to enter the apartment at about 9 p.m., and slid it under the door.

The man came out just after 9 p.m. He was arrested and then held in custody overnight.