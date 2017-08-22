Halifax gymnast Ellie Black wins bronze at Summer Universiade Games
Black also won a silver medal in Monday’s team event at the FISU Games, held in Taiwan’s capital.
Halifax gymnast Ellie Black won a bronze medal at the Summer Universiade (FISU) Games in Taipei City on Tuesday.
A news release from Gymnastic Canada says Black scored 54.95 points in the women’s all-around final after starting off on top with a vault routine.
The release says Black struggled through the bars routine, but then picked up points on the beam and the floor.
“Every opportunity on the competition floor is a good one and we finished strong for Canada,” Black says in the release.
Fellow Canadian Briannah Tsang of Burnaby, B.C. finished 11th in the event.
On Wednesday, Black will compete in the apparatus final.
The Games run till Aug. 30.
