Halifax gymnast Ellie Black wins bronze at Summer Universiade Games

Halifax gymnast Ellie Black won a bronze medal at the Summer Universiade (FISU) Games in Taipei City on Tuesday.

A news release from Gymnastic Canada says Black scored 54.95 points in the women’s all-around final after starting off on top with a vault routine.

The release says Black struggled through the bars routine, but then picked up points on the beam and the floor.

“Every opportunity on the competition floor is a good one and we finished strong for Canada,” Black says in the release.

Fellow Canadian Briannah Tsang of Burnaby, B.C. finished 11th in the event.

Black also won a silver medal in Monday’s team event at the FISU Games, held in Taiwan’s capital.

On Wednesday, Black will compete in the apparatus final.