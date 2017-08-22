Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road

A 25-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after a road rage incident on the Circumferential Highway Monday night.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they got a call before 7:30 p.m. from witnesses who reported a pickup truck had tried to force a small car off Highway 111.

Police found both vehicles and stopped them on Caldwell Road.

The 25-year-old man driving the pickup was charged with careless and imprudent driving and driving a vehicle without insurance. Police seized the man’s vehicle.