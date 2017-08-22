Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
The RCMP say a man in his 20s from Dartmouth is charged with careless and imprudent driving.
A 25-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after a road rage incident on the Circumferential Highway Monday night.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they got a call before 7:30 p.m. from witnesses who reported a pickup truck had tried to force a small car off Highway 111.
Police found both vehicles and stopped them on Caldwell Road.
The 25-year-old man driving the pickup was charged with careless and imprudent driving and driving a vehicle without insurance. Police seized the man’s vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident, and police are asking the public to call 911 if they see any “aggressive or unsafe driving.”
