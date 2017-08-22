Nova Scotia craft beer, spirits sales soar in latest NSLC results
Craft beer jumped 48 per cent while spirits rose by 103 per cent.
Craft beer and spirits in Nova Scotia continue to craft themselves a place in the marketplace. .
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation announced its first quarter results Tuesday and it shows sales of craft beer in the province up 48 per cent – or $3.2 million – and a 103 per cent hike – or $1.2 million – for the selling of local spirts.
Overall, net income for the NSLC was $60.7 million, which is down $1.4 million from the same period last year – which was April 1st to July 2.
Total sales were up $800,000 to $158.7 million.
“The total volume of alcohol sold was down 1.7 per cent and overall customer transactions were down 1.6 per cent,” a statement by Communications Nova Scotia reads. “The average dollar value of each transaction increased by 1.9 per cent.”
Overall beer revenue dropped 1.2 per cent, but the beverage still makes up 47 per cent of NSLC sales.