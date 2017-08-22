Nova Scotia craft beer, spirits sales soar in latest NSLC results

Craft beer and spirits in Nova Scotia continue to craft themselves a place in the marketplace. .

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation announced its first quarter results Tuesday and it shows sales of craft beer in the province up 48 per cent – or $3.2 million – and a 103 per cent hike – or $1.2 million – for the selling of local spirts.

Overall, net income for the NSLC was $60.7 million, which is down $1.4 million from the same period last year – which was April 1st to July 2.

Total sales were up $800,000 to $158.7 million.

“The total volume of alcohol sold was down 1.7 per cent and overall customer transactions were down 1.6 per cent,” a statement by Communications Nova Scotia reads. “The average dollar value of each transaction increased by 1.9 per cent.”