Nova Scotia man seriously injured after crossing highway

A Nova Scotia man is suffering serious injuries after attempting to cross Highway 102.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said a call came in to Colchester District RCMP at 9:36 p.m. Monday about a pedestrian who’d been hit on Highway 102 in Millbrook.

Police said a vehicle that was traveling north struck a 31-year-old Millbrook man as he attempted to cross the highway.

The man was transported by ambulance to Colchester East Hants Regional Hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The highway was reduced to one lane between exits 13A and 13 for about 45 minutes while emergency responders were on scene.