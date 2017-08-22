Peter Mansbridge coming to Halifax as part of national tour

Peter Mansbridge has announced a coast-to-coast tour that kicks off in Atlantic Canada in October and includes a stop in Halifax.

After five decades in journalism, including 30 years as anchor of CBC’s The National, Mansbridge is a respected and recognized figure to many Canadians.

His national tour, Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast, is about “the stories behind the stories.”

In a media release, evenko and Live Nation said the show will feature Mansbridge sharing his perspective on “some of the most compelling stories, people, and events that he’s covered.”

“These are personal stories I’ve collected over the decades,” Mansbridge explained in the press release.

“Most have never made it to air… but they tell you something about Canada, about Canadians, about journalism and yes, about me. And some may surprise you!”

The show kicks off Oct. 21 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, with the Halifax show taking place Oct. 23 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.