Peter Mansbridge coming to Halifax as part of national tour
Tickets for the 'stories behind the stories' event go on sale Aug. 28 at noon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Peter Mansbridge has announced a coast-to-coast tour that kicks off in Atlantic Canada in October and includes a stop in Halifax.
After five decades in journalism, including 30 years as anchor of CBC’s The National, Mansbridge is a respected and recognized figure to many Canadians.
His national tour, Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast, is about “the stories behind the stories.”
In a media release, evenko and Live Nation said the show will feature Mansbridge sharing his perspective on “some of the most compelling stories, people, and events that he’s covered.”
“These are personal stories I’ve collected over the decades,” Mansbridge explained in the press release.
“Most have never made it to air… but they tell you something about Canada, about Canadians, about journalism and yes, about me. And some may surprise you!”
The show kicks off Oct. 21 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, with the Halifax show taking place Oct. 23 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.
Tickets for the Halifax show go on sale Aug. 28 at noon. They will be available at the Dalhousie Arts Centre Box Office, by phone at (902) 494-3820 or 1-800-874-1669 and online at artscentre.dal.ca, evenko.ca and livenation.com.
Most Popular
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Teen charged with using fake $100 US bills at Dartmouth restaurants
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'