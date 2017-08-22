Halifax police urge pet owners not to leave dogs in vehicles in hot weather

HALIFAX — It seems some people just aren't getting the message — RCMP in Nova Scotia are urging people not to leave their pets inside vehicles during hot weather.

The force has taken to social media to say that officers had to respond to at least three complaints of dogs being left in cars in the Halifax area on Tuesday.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says it's too hot to leave a pet, child or anyone in a vehicle, even with the windows down.

She says the officers report the cases to the SPCA and try to locate the owners as quickly as possible.