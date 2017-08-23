'Awesome:' Gymnast Ellie Black of Halifax wins gold at Summer Universiade

What a week for Ellie Black.

The Halifax gymnast capped off a great few days at the 29th Summer Universiade with a gold in beam and a bronze in the uneven bar events on Wednesday.

She also finished fourth on floor and fourth on vault at the event happening Taipei City in Taiwan.

Heading into the final day of artistic gymnastics, Black had won bronze in the all-around final Tuesday and silver in Monday’s team event.

“This Games has been awesome,” said Black in a release. “As a team, we were looking to show what we can do here and what Canadian gymnastics is all about. We have great team support and that carried through, even when you’re out there on your own competing.”