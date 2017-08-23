Elderly man in Nova Scotia charged with sexual assault against young person

Police in Nova Scotia have charged an elderly man with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a young person.

In a release issued Wednesday, the RCMP in Lunenburg County said 71-year-ol Brian Gregory Langille of Blockhouse is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

“The charges are the result of an investigation into allegations of sexual assaults against a young person that took place over several months,” a statement from the RCMP reads.

Langille was arrested on Aug. 14 and appeared in court Tuesday after spending eight days in custody.

He has been released on conditions with his next court appearance scheduled for Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.