Halifax cab driver found guilty in sexual assault case involving female passenger

A Halifax taxi driver has been found guiilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in his cab last summer.

Saher H. Hamdan appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to hear Judge Michael Sherar’s verdict following a one-day trial on March 29 related to events from July 15, 2016.

In the trial, the court heard Hamdan picked up the 19-year-old complainant (who cannot be named due to a publication ban) from the Lower Deck in Clayton Park around 8:30 p.m and drove her to a friend’s house in Halifax.

There, the complainant said Hamdan told her the payment system was down and needed to be re-started, offered her a cigarette, touched her leg a few times without her consent, reached between her legs to pull a latch and slide back her seat and he asked if he could kiss her, before her friend tapped on the window and she left the car.

Hamdan turned himself into police after a press release went out on July 21, 2016 describing the incident, and voluntarily identified himself as the driver as well as provided a statement on July 25. He did not testify during the trial.

A Casino Taxi manager also testified Hamdan drove for their company until charges were laid in August 2016.

HRM confirmed Wednesday that Hamdan’s taxi license is currently suspended pending the outcome of his trial. He has not appealed that suspension.