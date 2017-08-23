Halifax cab driver guilty of sexually assaulting female passenger

HALIFAX — A Halifax cab driver has been convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger last July.

Saher Hamdan sexually assaulted a young woman as she waited to pay her fare on July 15, 2016.

He tried to kiss the woman and touched her sexually without her consent.

The 29-year-old Hamdan was convicted Wednesday in Halifax provincial court, and will be sentenced Oct. 13.

Hamdan turned himself in at Halifax Regional Police headquarters amid reports of multiple sexual assaults involving city taxi drivers in 2016.

Police said at the time there had been 14 reported sexual assault cases involving taxi drivers in Halifax over the previous four years.