METZ, The Courtneys, Yukon Blonde join Halifax Pop Explosion lineup

The Halifax Pop Explosion has announced the full lineup for the upcoming music festival, including Canadian rockers METZ and Vancouver’s pop group The Courtneys.

Yukon Blonde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Bambii, Ralph, Julie and the Wrong Guys, Partner, Lido Pimienta, and Malcolm London were also announced on the roster Wednesday.

They join previously announced acts like headliner Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Halifax’s own Ria Mae, Charlotte Day Wilson, Clairmont The Second, Cloud Nothings, Japandroids, Patrick Watson, Tasha The Amazon, Weaves, and comedy headliner Wyatt Cenac.

Charles Bradley was originally announced for the 2016 Pop Explosion, but had to cancel a couple weeks before the event to deal with cancer.

The festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary from October 18 to 21 in venues across Halifax with more than 100 acts.