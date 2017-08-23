Nova Scotia cable station that relayed news of Titanic to be demolished

HAZEL HILL, N.S. — A Nova Scotia cable station that relayed news about the sinking of the Titanic will soon be demolished.

The former Commercial Cable building in Hazel Hill — built in 1888 and shuttered in 1962 — also carried word of the end of the First World War in 1918.

The Commercial Cable Rehabilitation Society had been working to preserve the brick building that overlooks Hazel Hill Lake, but announced three years ago it had exhausted attempts to find a sustainable use for the structure.

Barry Carroll, chief administrative officer of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, says the society turned the building over to the municipality last month.

Carroll says the municipality has moved to demolish the building for safety reasons.