Peace through hoops: Halifax basketball tournament looking to forge relationships

Miranda Cain hopes an annual basketball tournament that once brought HRM’s African Nova Scotian communities together will now bring everyone together.

The Peace Basketball Tournament runs Thursday through Sunday, with 10 teams playing on courts in Halifax and North Preston.

“We don’t want this to be a North Preston thing. We want this to be a peace thing. We don’t want this to be a Black thing. We want this to be a Nova Scotia thing,” said Cain, one of the tournament’s organizers.

“We want this to be something we’re going to start looking forward to for the next 100 years, to hopefully pass on the torch that the black basketball tournament took on.”

Cain said that tournament was a major community event for decades.

“They started in the 70s and it was very successful. It was like a homecoming so if you were to leave Nova Scotia and move to Toronto or move to Washington, this would be something that everyone would always look forward to coming to,” she recalled.

“I was brought up and raised knowing that May Victoria Day weekend was the Black basketball tournament so it was a family affair. Everybody in North Preston would leave North Preston, everyone in East Preston would leave East Preston, everyone in all of the communities would leave and come out.”

Cain believes the tournament forged important relationships, and she hopes The Peace Tournament does the same thing for the wider community of HRM.

“That’s where the peace comes in, because when those Black tournaments were going on we knew all of these people…it was like we were a bigger family,” she said.

“That’s where the violence started I feel, it started coming in because we’re separated. There’s no socialization. There’s nothing to do so we can all be together.”

Participating teams include players from Halifax, North and East Preston and Toronto.

“This is open to everybody, to all of HRM. It’s kid friendly. You can expect awesome ball, a friendly atmosphere,” she said. “It is not isolated to any one community or culture or religion. We are excited.”