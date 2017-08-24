CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre leaving post to pursue other opportunities

HALIFAX — The chief executive officer of the IWK Health Centre in Halifax is leaving the hospital.

In an email statement, IWK board of directors chair Karen Hutt said Tracy Kitch was departing to pursue other opportunities.

Hutt says Kitch was named CEO in 2014 and led the organization through development of its strategic plan.

She says the search for a new CEO will take place soon.

Dr. Krista Jangaard, the IWK’s vice-president, medicine and academic affairs, has been named interim CEO.

The IWK says it provides care for women, children, youth and families from the Maritimes and beyond.