From football to folk fest: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Go Huskies: Kick off the end of summer and usher in the rapidly approaching fall with the Saint Mary’s University Huskies football season home opener. The Huskies take on the St. FX X-Men on Friday night at 7 p.m. Visit http://www.smuhuskies.ca/fan_zone/Tickets for ticket prices and information.

7th First Annual Time Travellers’s Picnic: Feel out of time? Meet fellow time travellers at the Public Garden’s main gates at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers say the picnic is open to those “from all walks and angles of time.” The theme is steampunk, but costumes from anime to Star Wars are welcomed. Bring your own picnic lunches for this family friendly event. Enjoy Victorian games and other historical related amusements in addition to awards for best costume, best picnic, etc.

Halifax Urban Folk Festival: Get your folk on starting this Sunday and running through Sept. 3. Enjoy performances by dozens of artists, including John K Samson, Tift Merritt, Leif Vollebekk, Ron Hawkins, Skydiggers, and many more. Performances take place at several venues throughout Halifax over eight days. www.halifaxurbanfolkfestival.com for more information.

Hope for Wildlife Open House: This Saturday, bring the family and get a behind the scenes look at wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. Visitors get access to bird and mammal nurseries, recovery and marine units and a flight cage. There will also be wildlife displays, demonstrations, kids activities, live music, barbecue, local crafts, food and more. All funds raised support Hope for Wildlife. Free admission. www.hopeforwildlife.net/annual-open-house