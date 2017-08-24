Memory markers: Graves of Halifax Explosion victims commemorated

The stakes are high.

Bright yellow stakes representing hundreds of Halifax Explosion victims dot the landscape at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Mumford Road.

The markers were put up by Ryan Bullerwell, a summer student working with Catholic Cemeteries of Halifax.

He said with the 100th anniversary of the explosion happening in December, they wanted to memorialize the Catholic victims.

“Most of the (Halifax Explosion victims) are buried either here or in Fairview Lawn Cemetery on the Bedford Basin. This is Catholic, that was non-denominational, generally Protestant,” he explained.

“What we’ve been doing is placing the yellow markers throughout the cemetery. Some of them you can see they’re next to the headstones.”

In many cases, victims would’ve been buried under small wooden crosses that didn’t survive the ravages of time.

Those without headstones had their names written on the stakes in lieu of a headstone.

“The stakes themselves are about 180. Those are plots. There are probably between 300 and 400 victims buried here,” Bullerwell explained.

“A lot of them are multiple people on one plot, families, or neighbours or whatever. We were counting both people who died in the explosion itself and those who died within the next six months of explosion-related injuries.”

Bullerwell said working on the project was fascinating and drove home the magnitude of the disaster.

“It’s sort of sad that if I hadn’t put the stakes up, if there was no one able to do this project, they would just be in unmarked graves. And they will be again when the stakes inevitably have to come out because they’re just wooden,” he said.

“You read the numbers and see 2,000 dead….What is 2,000 of anything? But when you actually see them laid out, especially in areas of high concentration down by the road and then up top, it sort of brings it home, right? These were families. These were people who lived and had experiences and died before their time.”