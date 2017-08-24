Halifax pedestrian/vehicle collisions drop in July

There were 11 pedestrians hit by vehicles in the Halifax area in July, which is a drop from the same time last year.

According to the monthly report issued by Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and Halifax RCMP on vehicle/pedestrian collisions, there were 11 July collisions in Halifax.

Month over month, this represents a decrease of nine compared to the 20 incidents reported in June. Year over year, this represents an decrease of five from the 16 incidents reported in July, 2016.

So far this year until July 31 there have been 115 reported incidents of vehicle/pedestrian collisions, involving 117 pedestrian victims.