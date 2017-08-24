Sniffing around: Halifax airport welcomes new detector dog

The Halifax airport has a new dog sniffing around these days.

Spencer is a beagle, aged two and a half, who is trained to detect restricted or prohibited food, plants and animal products from entering Canada.

Spencer and his handler, Officer Daigle, joined the Canada Border Services Agency team and now work together at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

“The addition of detector dog Spencer and Officer Daigle will enhance the CBSA’s abilities to secure Canada’s border and maintain the safety and security of Canadians,” Calvin Christiansen, Regional Director General, CBSA Atlantic Region, said in a statement. “We know they’ll both be working hard to enforce legislation protecting our country’s agricultural resources.”