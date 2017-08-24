Who ya got? Halifax fighters weigh in on Mayweather vs. McGregor

It’s dubbed the fight of our generation.

Undefeated boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather taking on UFC star Conor McGregor in a 12-round fight in Las Vegas.

Here’s what we know: Both are loud mouths. Both are also rich dudes adding tens of millions to their over-inflated bank accounts.

What we don’t know, is who will be victorious.

The two are boxing, so that’s advantage Mayweather. But there are some who think McGregor is tough enough – and smart enough - to pull this off.

To help you decide who to go for, Metro called upon two local experts – champion professional boxer Custio Clayton, and MMA fighter Chris Kelades, who has had four fights in UFC.

Both will be watching, but agree this is more entertainment than sport. How can they not?

CHRIS KELADES

From: Cole Harbour

Nickname: ‘The Greek Assassin’

Sport: MMA – 10-3 overall, 2-2 in UFC

Did you know: Kelades made his UFC debut in front of a sold-out crowd at the Scotiabank Centre on Aug. 23, 2015, winning a decision over Irishman Paddy Holohan that almost blew the roof off the building.

Where he’s watching: Oasis Bar and Grill in Halifax.

Kelades gives credit to McGregor for leaving the sport he knows for someone else’s, since they are different beasts altogether.

Kelades thinks McGregor, if he can survive the early going, could make it a long fight.

“Floyd wouldn’t last 30 seconds in a MMA fight. McGregor could last 12 rounds with Mayweather if he does things right,” he said.

Boxers of this weight class normally fight with 10-ounce gloves. They’ll be using eight-ounce ones in Las Vegas, which could give the heavy underdog McGregor a better chance of knocking out Mayweather.

But Kelades thinks Mayweather is just too much for McGregor and will win.

“I know he’s been training for a while. He knows what’s up,” he said of McGregor. “But I don’t think it’s going to be very competitive.”

CUSTIO CLAYTON

From: Dartmouth

Nickname: None

Sport: Boxing – 12-0, 9 by knockout.

Did you know: Clayton represented Canada at the 2012 Summer Games in London. He’s also the reigning WBC Continental Americas welterweight and IBF international welterweight champions who hopes to one day headline a fight card in Las Vegas.

Where he’s watching: A bar in Montreal. He now lives and trains in the city.

Clayton said McGregor can’t use his hands. He can’t use his feet. He can’t do takedowns, either. Put that together, and Clayton doesn’t give McGregor much of a chance.

“He doesn’t have the skill to beat Floyd,” he said. “I don’t feel Floyd knocks him out, I don’t think he’s a big enough puncher. But I think he’ll take too many punches, get too beaten.”

Clayton believes that will happen in the later rounds. The referee will then eventually stop the fight.

“I don’t see Mayweather giving him that one punch to stop him in the first couple of rounds.”

Clayton said you’ll never see him switch sports and try MMA, but gives both credit for turning this into the spectacle it has become.