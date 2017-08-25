Found Dartmouth money to be returned to owner

A sum of money found in Dartmouth will be returned to its rightful owner.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release Friday, at 3:15 p.m. on Aug.7, a woman was at the Esso gas station at the intersection of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue when she found a sum of money outside and called police.

Another citizen then called police after she saw a post on social media of a man who had lost money. Police contacted the man, who confirmed he had lost a sum of money in that area on August 7.

Police said he was able to provide the correct denomination of the money, and other information which allowed officers to verify his claim on the money.

The owner has been instructed to come to Police Headquarters with ID, and his money will be turned over to him.

Halifax Regional Police are extending sincere thanks to the woman who found the money and turned it over to police so it could be returned to the rightful owner.